The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff writes about politics, "values" and big money in the Wisconsin State Supreme Court race. She sees the need to appoint justices in the future, not elect them because, she claims the real problem is how special interest groups have taken over the process.
Germany is a positive as well as a powerful leader, writes Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr for the Kenosha News and Racine Journal Times. He disagrees with those who have claimed it was unnecessary for Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit President Biden. Germany is going to be a major force well into the future, he insists, and its relations with the U.S. are key.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska, no longer a fan of Donald Trump, chides those who are trying to dismiss the Jan. 6th Capitol riot as not posing any danger to the normal transfer of power. Blaska posts videos taken by the rioters themselves to show what a dangerous scene it was.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman says Sen. Ted Cruz's soon-to-released book is waking up some laughs on Twitter. Cruz announced that the book "Unwoke: How to defeat cultural Marxism in America" will be released in November. Heinzelman says he feels sorry for the proof reader.
The conservative Badger Institutes Patrick McIlheran sides with Assenbly Speaker Robin Vos who believes that toll roads are the best solution for continued funding of the state's highways. The gas tax is declining and we need to address that soon, he adds.
Kurt Bauer, CEO of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, contends that U.S. manufacturing is the best defense against China. But to make sure that happens, he claims that manufacturers just have competitive energy supplies and insists that fracking for oil is a prime way.