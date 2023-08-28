Angela Lang, exec director of Milwaukee's Black Leaders Organizing for Communities, in a posting on the Recombobulation Area blog, insists that the hate exhibited by many in the crowds at the GOP debate should not be tolerated for next year's Republican convention in the city.
The right-wing blog site, Wisconsin Right Now, Madison developer Terrance Wall declares Donald Trump, Milwaukee and Wisconsin as winners in last week's presidential debate. Everyone had a great time at the affair, he insists.
In a Kenosha News column, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr sees some promising events regarding the United States' relationship with Iran. There's promise for future relations as Iran releases four U.S. prisoners and the U.S. lifts some sanctions, he declares.
Stop using trans kids as ping pong balls, declares Caffeinated Politics blogger Gegory Humphrey. Dealing with a trans youth shouldn't be subjected to the whims of conservatives who have supported separating children from their mothers at the Texas border, he writes.
On the Crooks and Liars blog, Milwaukee blogger Chris Liebenthal posts a video produced by comic and satirist Brent Terhune on the significance of Donald Trump's mug shot. Liebenthal predicts you'll be laughing so hard you'll miss part of it.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz complains that the State Supeme Court is a hot mess and blames both the liberals and conservatives for the situation. He outlines why he believes the conservatives started the politicization of the court, but liberals have accelerated it.
On the lighter side, blogger Bill Stokes comments on Canada's new health guidelines that recommend people drink no more than two beers a week. It's going to produce a whole new explanation to the policeman who stops you, he says: "Officer, I had only two beers this week."