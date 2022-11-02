Has Tim Michels abandoned Donald Trump or has Donald Trump abandoned Tim Michels?, asks Bruce Murphy in Urban Milwaukee. The ex-president has been missing in Wisconsin during the general election campaign, even though he was instrumental in helping the Wisconsin road contractor win the primary back in August, he points out.
Also in an Urban Milwaukee piece, columnist Steve Walters lists seven issues that show a stark difference between Gov. Tony Evers and his opponent Tim Michels. They include everything from their very different biographies to their positions on education, guns, abortion, the state surplus, election laws and conflicts of interest, he writes.
The conservative Badger Institute's Patrick McIlheran asks what else are the "educrats" wrong about as he blames teachers and the educational experts for causing the proficiency scores of students to drop because of the actions they took during the pandemic.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel column, Alan Borsuk asks who's willing to tackle the problems facing the schools? There were big problems before the pandemic and there are big problems now, he says.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey, writing about the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul, says it's a case of another angry white male and the right-wing media conspiracy.