Has the United States reached a tipping point?, asks the Racine Journal Times, responding to what it perceives to be an ever-expanding requests for digital tipping. The paper editorializes it understands the role tipping must play, but balks at requests for tips when pulling a product out of a kiosk.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Ideas Lab column, Cato Institute's Marc Joffe responds to a previous column that declared not expanding Medicaid was a threat to public health in Wisconsin. Joffe claims the risks of expansion aren't worth the rewards.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson says that no matter what you do you can't change the minds of MAGAs. They're at war with everything, everywhere all at once, he contends, providing some examples.
In a column that appears in Isthmus, columnist Steve Walters says a Wisconsin state audit has restarted the debate over whether the Legislature should have oversight in the governor's disbursement of federal funds throughout the state.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska says that while Chris Christie has a lot of weight, he also has a lot of guts. He likes it that Christie came out blasting when he announced his run for president earlier in the week.
Wisconsin's going to fry and Ron Johnson feels fine, writes Christina Lieffring on Tone Madison. She notes his claim that climate change will help Wisconsin's climate completely ignores what that all means to the average citizen in the state.