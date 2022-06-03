Requiring paper ballots and hand counting would add costs, time and errors, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. Yet, that's what delegates at last week's Republican state convention voted to champion during the coming year. This is a bad idea for a million reasons, the paper adds.
In a Kenosha News guest commentary, Carthage College's Stephanie Mitchell insists that legislatures shouldn't decide what truths about history are taught. It is not possible for teachers of history to not make a child feel uncomfortable some of the time, she writes, but they can come to realize that the world they inhabit isn't always fair.
In a posting on the website Wisconsin Right Now, GOP State Chair Paul Farrow insists that the Republican state convention showcased shared Republican values. He claims the event demonstrated how the party faithful are united.
Meanwhile, in a Milwaukee Courier column, aging specialist Richard Sicchio, who oversaw aging issues for 22 counties and 7 tribal areas, contends that Republicans have an anti-senior agenda. He cites several positions that GOP officials have taken that he insists make life for the elderly more difficult.
So what if we do successfully harden every American school?, asks Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman. Isn't this too narrow of a focus? What about shopping centers, movie theaters, grocery stores, and night clubs?, he asks.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska takes a look at the "No Mow May" initiative in Madison and likes what he sees, including his own lawn. He describes how local residents have used the attempt to aid pollinators with creative ideas to beautify their front lawns.
On the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite, M.D. Kittle accuses U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of being "quiet" on "another veterans center scandal." He claims she has a history of ignoring such scandals.