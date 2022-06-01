Three staff members of the Medical College of Wisconsin's Comprehensive Injury Center author a guest column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel outlining how research shows that higher gun ownership coincides with increased homicides and offers suggestions on how this can be changed. The epidemic of gun violence in America is entirely preventable, they insist.
If there was fairness in the world, guns and mass shootings ought to tank Republicans in this coming's fall elections, insists John Peterson on his Democurmudgeon blog. He posts pictures of GOP candidates, including Rebecca Kleefisch, posing with guns in their campaign ads.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman posts the cover of the New York Times' Sunday Review section which simply lists 15 mass shootings in America followed by the words "Authorities said the gunman was able to obtain the weapons legally." Heinzelman adds, "Enough said."
"What were right-wingers saying while you barbequed this weekend?" asks Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. He lists comments made by GOPers ranging from Alabama's Mo Brooks to ex-president Donald Trump over the Memorial Day weekend.
Faced with a challenge from the right, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is going door-to-door in his district, writes columnist Steve Walters in Urban Milwaukee. Walters notes that Racine area voters have been noted for ousting longtime incumbents in primary elections.
Conservative blogger and columnist for the Washington County Daily News Owen Robinson belittles the argument among Republican candidates for the gubernatorial nomination over who is the real outsider. Who cares?, he asks, adding that since no one got the convention endorsement, all four should be considered outsiders.