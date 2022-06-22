Finally, a breakthrough on gun reform laws, editorializes the Kenosha News over the compromise on limited safety measures announced by U.S. senators. It's too bad that it took another school massacre to go at least this far, the paper adds.
In a Kenosha News guest column, Gregory Bennett Jr. writes that the smoke has cleared in his city, but the fires are still burning. The CEO of Peace in the Streets says little has changed to achieve equality, equity and justice in the community, providing examples to underscore his contention.
Walmart scooped up more than it bargained for with its Juneteenth ice cream failure, writes Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist James Causey. It was a ham handed attempt to capitalize on the observation of the Juneteenth holiday, Causey says.
What's needed is some courageous Wisconsin Republicans, comments the Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff. It's just astounding that the party continues to push the stolen election nonsense while the world is watching the Jan. 6th hearings that show otherwise, she insists.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman comments on social media's answers to the controversial Missouri senatorial candidates Eric Greitens' ad that shows him armed and hunting for "Republicans in Name Only." He observes that Facebook banned it, but Twitter only flagged it while YouTube continues to run it as is.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska takes aim at the city of Madison's plan to give 155 families a $500 per month guaranteed income with no strings attached, insisting that it's a give away that once again blames poverty on the privileged.
In a piece for the Wisconsin Conservative Digest, Roman Buhler asserts that in order to stop the left, we must ban court packing. He insists the left's aim is to pack the U.S. Supreme Court so that they can control elections and pass their "radical woke agenda."