In a guest commentary for the Kenosha News, Alex Whitaker of the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism writes that the so-called Great Replacement Theory is showing up in the Kenosha area. He points to recent antisemitic literature drops in several local neighborhoods to make his point.
Do absentee ballot drop boxes lead to tyranny as the State Supreme Court contends?, asks Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson. His research disputes the decision's author, Justice Rebecca Bradley's claims. He says the false claims of a stolen election are bigger threats than the Wisconsin Election Commission's sanctions of the boxes.
Business blogger John Torinus asks in the wake of the Jan. 6th Congressional hearings what if Donald Trump had made to the hill that day? The damage to American democracy that would have caused cannot be understated, Torinus argues.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel visual commentary, Wisconsin Right to Life's Heather Weininger maintains that her organization can help women with unplanned or challenging pregnancies. She explains how that can happen.
Noting that State Rep. Tim Ramthun's candidacy for governor on a platform calling for the overturn of Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election has garnered just 5% in the recent Marquette Law School poll, Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska insists "the party's over."
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite contends that Democrats are returning to their 2018 "politics of weed." Once again they are hoping to get a marijuana referendum question on the Milwaukee ballot this fall, hoping it will again help Tony Evers, he maintains.