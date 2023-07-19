Tony Evers keeps rising in stature, proclaims Bruce Murphy in Urban Milwaukee. He has become a national figure with ever more effective leadership, Murphy contends, adding, just ask the Republicans.
Former State Sen. Leah Vukmir, now an official with the conservative National Taxpayers Union, writes a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel guest column calling for an end to Wisconsin's minimum mark-up law which she claims is inflating gas prices in the state.
In the Kenosha News, Bloomberg columnist Connor Sen sees a drastic change in tourism directly caused by climate change. Just as cold winters send snowbirds from northern states to places like Florida and Arizona for the winter, the heat of summer is now causing people in those states to flee north to places like Door County, Wis., and Duluth, Minn.
Right-wing blogger and Washington County Daily News columnist Owen Robinson praises the right-wing Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty's "Equality for All" initiative that fights affirmative action and other programs aimed at benefitting minorities as a long stride on the path of racial equality.
Donald Trump needs to be warned by Republicans not to do further harm to our democracy, writes Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. He cites a recent story telling of Trump's plans to increase presidential powers should be be re-elected in 2024.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor is wondering when we will admit that Joe Biden's doing a great job? She cites Wisconsin Republicans being giddy over the record-setting state surplus during the budget deliberations, but not one mention of how the Biden economy helped.