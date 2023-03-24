Gay youth are harmed by the state Republicans who are favoring conversion therapy, comments Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. What we thought was behind us has once again been thrust into our faces, the blogger says of the GOP's actions this week.
Milwaukee blogger Dan Shafer reiterates that Wisconsin is the most gerrymandered state in the country. Flipping the state's Supreme Court on April 4th could bring real checks and balances to our broken State Legislature, he adds.
In his MacIver Institute blog, Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell says it's the lack of hope that kills you, referring to the Wisconsin State Supreme Court race. He insists that conservative Daniel Kelly is still very much alive in the race.
Citing the results of a new study, Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy says that 41% of Milwaukee workers have bad jobs. He comments on the COWS study that shows more than 100,000 workers in the city earn less than $15 an hour with no health care coverage.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson, meanwhile, asks if tax cuts for the rich will boost Wisconsin's economy or convince people to move to Wisconsin? He posts a number of charts and graphs that make him suspect of the claim being advanced by proponents of a flat income tax for the state.