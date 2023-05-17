Columnist Steve Walters writes that legislative Republicans are stalling election reforms, pointing to their stripping of provisions in the budget that would have established an elections inspector general and other safeguards.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Ideas Lab posting, two corporate execs explain that so-called "woke" policies are actually good for businesses. In places where "woke goes to die" so does capitalism and the freedom that goes with it, say Peter Molinaro and Jerry Prout.
In a posting for the right-wing blog Wisconsin Right Now, longtime conservative Jessica McBride contends that the UW must change its decision making policies that value degrees over industry experience.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says Republicans nationwide are attempting to stifle public voices on advisory referendums. Here in Wisconsin we need to say "no" with a governor's veto, he insists.
Milwaukee's Shepherd Express publisher Louis Fortis explores what he calls our odd relationship with our government. We jump through hoops to pay as few taxes as possible, yet when something goes wrong we rush to our government for help, he writes.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is jumping for joy over special counsel John Durham's long delayed report on Donald Trump and Russia which, Blaska claims, shows that the FBI was doing the bidding of Hillary Clinton and the Democrats by launching a bogus investigation.