In a guest Milwaukee Journal Sentinel column, former GOP Cong. Reid Ribble and former GOP State Sen. Kathy Bernier write that one thing that must be clear during the coming Republican Party debate in Milwaukee is that Joe Biden did win the 2020 election in Wisconsin.
The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth comments on 3rd Dist. Cong. Derrick Van Orden's "anger problem" and suggests that Wisconsin needs a better example of leadership. Adults should know better, Barth writes.
Milwaukee blogger Dan Shafer says no one is talking about the biggest 2024 Republican heading into the 2024 presidential primary. Even if he legitimately loses the primaries, Donald Trump will never admit defeat, Shafer contends.
In a column for GM Today newspapers, 5th Dist. Republican Cong. Scott Fitzgerald claims that companies that yield to liberal environmental, social and governance investment strategies are shortchanging their shareholders.
Right-wing blogger and Washington County Daily News columnist Owen Robinson insists that socialism may sound good in theory, but never works in reality. It doesn't understand the fundamental nature of people, he claims.
In a Wisconsin Examiner column, Freedom of Information Council President Bill Lueders writes that police departments need to do better in releasing records requested under the open records law. Delay only suggests the departments have something to hide, he adds.