In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Ideas Lab column, Lincoln Project founder Rick Wilson complains that the Republican debate in Milwaukee this week won't mean much without Donald Trump being there. The future of the American republic is at stake, but the candidates won't address it, he predicts.
Democratic State Rep. Tip McGuire of Kenosha, in a guest column for the Racine Journal Times, writes that the special session Gov. Tony Evers has called on workforce and child care is extremely important. The budget debate is over, but is incomplete, he writes, adding that the special session can address some of the crucial needs.
Columnist Bill Kaplan, in a posting on WisOpinion, writes that doctors in Wisconsin have reaffirmed their support for expanding Medicaid in the state. Kaplan asked the State Medical Society about its stands on the issue and it answered that it believes wholeheartedly that Wisconsin should join the 40 other states that have expanded the medical coverage.
The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth writes that the vending machine at the Beloit library dispensing free Narcan and fentanyl testing strips is a sad commentary, but, unfortunately, in today's world is necessary.
In a column for the right-wing blog Wisconsin Right Now, Madison developer Terrence Wall calls the four liberal justices on the State Supreme Court "lawless" and calls their "brazenness" stunning.
Admitting that he's very much in the minority, blogger Dave Cieslewicz claims that the U.S. should still be in Afghanistan. He insists that after the U.S. left, the world became a much more dangerous place and the Taliban has resumed its old ways.