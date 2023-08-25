Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska handicaps the Republican debate and says that Nikki Haley got the gold and Mike Pence the silver. He calls it a thoroughly enjoyable debate.
Milwaukee right-wing radio host Dan O'Donnell, however, believes the real winner was someone not there and it wasn't Donald Trump. On a MacIver Institute blog he claims it was Oliver Anthony, the Virginia songwriter who writes and sings "Rich Men North of Richmond."
In a WisOpinion posting, another rightie, Thiensville village president Van Mobley contends the real winner was Donald Trump's intervew with Tucker Carlson. Calling Joe Biden a crook, Mobley says though that he liked Viveck Ramaswamy's position on Ukraine.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz contends that Ramaswamy won the debate. He says he didn't win with me, but won with the Republican voters and that will move him up in the polls.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel column, Daniel Slapzynski contends that removing I-794 in Milwaukee will harm the Bayview Neighborhood. Downtown improvements will not necessarily help other neighborhoods, the former community columnist writes.
Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth believes that Beloit College's new initiatives will go a long way to helping career-oriented students and present more value to parents footing the bill for their children's education.