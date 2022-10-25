Democratic State Sen. Robert Wirch, in a guest column for the Racine Journal Times and Kenosha News, insists that Republicans can't claim to be the party of small government and local control. He calls attention to 200 unfunded mandates that the GOP-controlled State Legislature has put on local governments in recent years.
Columnist Bill Kaplan, writing on WisOpinion, says the 3rd District GOP congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden is too extreme to serve in Congress. He lists the congressmen who have represented the district in previous years, Democrat and Republican, and writes that Van Orden has nothing in common with them.
Brands of fear preoccupy Nov. 8th voters, writes Dominique Paul Noth on his blog Dom's Domain-Politics. In Wisconsin, for example, crime is being linked to Senatorial candidate Mandela Barnes in attack ads that are everywhere. But, it's not the only place where campaigns ads are attempting to create fear among the voters, he notes.
Meanwhile, Boots and Sabers blogger and Washington Daily News conservative columnist Owen Robinson insists that there are monsters in our midst. He uses the Waukesha Christmas parade trial to contend that at least because of truth in sentencing, the likes of Tony Evers won't be able to release Darrell Brooks once he's convicted.
On the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite, M.D. Kittle contends that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has been staging a war on manufacturing. He cites the governor's efforts to end the state's manufacturing tax incentive and his climate change initiatives as proof.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, farmer Martice Scales protests that Sen. Ron Johnson turned his back on farmers "like me." He has continually sided with big agriculture over small-scale farmers, he contends.