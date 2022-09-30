Republicans are running for cover on abortion, contends conservative business blogger John Torinus. He says even staunch anti-abortion candidates like Tim Michel have had to do some backtracking as GOP candidates realize how volatile the issue has become.
The conservative Badger Institute posts a study on its site contending that Wisconsin's minimum mark-up law is causing higher prices. Why would a citizenry wants its government to require, by law, increased prices?, the study's author asks.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite is enraged that a "Democrat operative" led Milwaukee city officials in its efforts to turn out the vote in November. He insinuates that this is nefarious.
More Verb than Noun blogger Mike McCabe's latest posting discusses what he calls "our glue guys." He explains that like sports needing players who provide a team the glue, societies need institutions that do that and he laments how they have been eroded in recent years.
The vote in Italy underscores why the U.S. must heed fascist moves, says Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. The dangerous push for illiberal democracy recalls a world just before WWII broke out, he warns.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska suspects that Sennett Middle School principal Jeffrey Copeland has mysteriously been removed from his post is because he instituted discipline at the school. Blaska claims the school district doesn't want to enforce discipline.