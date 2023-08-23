Yes, Donald Trump won't debate tonight, but the Republican candidates should still address his lies, writes James Fitzhenry in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. If they don't, he contends, they will be repeating history going back to Dwight Eisenhower and Joe McCarthy.
Lee Newspapers ethics columnist Richard Kyte explains why he feels it's important for people to recite the Pledge of Allegiance. It's not a political statement, but one aimed at building a more equitable nation, he argues.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson is having trouble believing that some Republican legislators actually think that loosening child labor laws would help the workforce. They actually have said that child labor laws are "needless administrative barriers," he adds.
Let children be children, declares luscely Flores in a commentary on the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign site. She, too, is appalled at the GOP plan to loosen labor laws on kids 14- and 15-years-old
The Wausau Pilot and Review must not allow bully legislator Cory Tomczyk win, says Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. Using a lawsuit as a political tactic against the press is just another example of the Republican Party's authoritarian bent, he insists.