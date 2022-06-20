In a Kenosha News guest column, Democratic State Sen. Bob Wirch blames Republican cuts to shared revenues for forcing Kenosha and Racine to hold referendums for increased public safety resources. While local demands grew, he writes, GOP legislators cut local share of state revenues by 7%.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is upset with MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell and The CapTimes' John Nichols for asking why it took so long for then Vice President Mike Pence to turn on Donald Trump's attempt to throw out Electoral College votes. He's no wimp, Blaska says of Pence.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson contends that Republicans are continuing to use health care debt and gun homicides to depress upward mobility in American society. Health debt prevents workers from getting ahead and the cry to arm teachers as an answer to school shootings eats at the profession, he proclaims.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman takes a look at South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham's "triple dipping" on federal retirement benefits. He lists the several pensions the senator is entitled to while at the same time is advocating cuts in Social Security, which is the only retirement plan for many Americans.
Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman is getting what he deserves, contends the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild. He comments on the $2,000 daily fine Judge Frank Remington imposed on the now election investigator for contempt of court.