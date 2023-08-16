Good luck with contending that Justice Janet Protasiewicz deciding to take part in a decision over gerrymandered maps is a crime, Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson tells Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. Wisconsin Republicans will stop at nothing to hang on to power they lost at the ballot box, he adds, including empty threats of impeachment.
Wisconsin GOP stalwart and former Donald Trump chief of staff Reince Priebus contends that the Republican convention in Milwaukee will be a game-changer for the city. In a column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Priebus says it will give the city and Wisconsin a chance to shine.
Calling Donald Trump a "professional defendant," Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska posts a list of comments from around the country over Trump's recent indictments in Georgia. It's getting to the point that the only court that hasn't indicted Trump is Judge Judy's, he comments.
In a Wisconsin Examiner column, John Imes and Michael Green explain what the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act means for Wisconsin. It has positioned the state well in the battle against climate change, they maintain.
Right-wing blogger and Washington County Daily News columnist Owen Robinson contends that Wisconsin is shrinking and will only get worse if we don't do something soon. He is alarmed that as the rest of the nation flourishes, Wisconsin is losing people to other states.
In an Isthmus column, Madison artist and author Richard Ely offers advice on care giving for the elderly that can also apply to yourself as you inevitably age as well. He suggests doing your best to take care of yourself.