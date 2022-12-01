The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's James Fitzhenry reports on what the paper heard listening to Wisconsin voters during last month's political campaigns. It found a disconnect between politicians and the people and that substance and civility matter, he writes.
The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth says that losing candidates in Wisconsin did the right thing following the November election. He cites the concession statements by those who fought hard, but lost in the end, setting an example for the rest of the country.
Let's have strategic fun with the state's big budget surplus, suggests business blogger John Torinus as he present a list of where he believes the surplus could do some long range good for the state.
The Milwaukee Bucks' owners continue to cash in, comments Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy, who notes that the team's value is now $2.3 billion, five times what it was eight years ago. They got a big help from taxpayers, he adds.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild reports that Wisconsin State Rep. Lee Snodgrass has called 6th District Republican Cong. Glenn Grothman an overtly racist elected official. He recounts Grothman's many comments that have raised eyebrows during his years in office.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite seizes on an audit report of how COVID money was spent in Wisconsin that shows about 2% of grants were made in error. The Legislative Audit Bureau study exposes Gov. Tony Evers' mismanagement, he suggests.