In a guest column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Atty. Ralph Weber comments that a "goods guy with a gun" doesn't stand much of a chance against an AR-15 style rifle and body armor. He says that AR-15 is what kept Uvalde police from entering the classroom at Robb Elementary School.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff notes the juxtaposition of the public hearings on the Jan. 6th insurrection and the finding of former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman in contempt of a Dane County court. It's a short road from the assault on civil society launched by both Donald Trump and Gableman, she writes.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz maintains that a recent analysis by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Craig Gilbert spells good news for Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. Despite all the pessimism that Democrats nationally are facing, Evers remains the most popular politician in Wisconsin, he claims.
Writing on the conservative Wisconsin Right Now website, Jessica McBride and Jim Piwowarczyk claim that a recent column supporting Adam Jarchow for the GOP nomination for attorney general unfairly portrayed Jarchow's opponent, Eric Toney's stance on the Scott Walker John Doe probe.
Janesville Gazette columnist Stan Milam pauses to reflect on June 6th, the anniversary of the D-Day landing turned the fortunes of World War II. He contrasts the Allied invasion to conquer Hitler with Russia's attack on Ukraine and wonders if Putin will suffer Hitler's same fate.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy eulogizes former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel editorial cartoonist Stuart Carlson, who passed away this week at age 66. He had a unique voice and was fearless in disagreeing even with his editors, Murphy writes.