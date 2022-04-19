The Racine Journal Times is happy that President Joe Biden has finally unveiled new rules to rein in so-called ghost guns, a campaign promise he had made during the 2020 election. But, it would have been better, the paper says, if Congress had passed such a law rather than rely on the president's executive order which can be overturned by a future president.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild accuses Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn of blinking on redistricting maps. The ruling, which saw Hagedorn switching from Tony Evers' version of the maps to the Republicans' gerrymandered plan, marks a new low for Wisconsin, Rothschild insists.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin is right about Ukraine, writes columnist Bill Kaplan on WisOpinion. The U.S. senator from Wisconsin has stood up from the very beginning of the Russian assault on Ukraine, he points out, and is at the forefront of coordinating sanctions against Vladimir Putin.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is upset that the State Journal has reported that critical race theory isn't taught in Madison schools. He claims that it is and gets a second from a staffer at the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.
Patrick McIlheran, the policy director of the conservative thank tank the Badger Institute, contends that the open embrace of spiritual values in choice schools builds better citizens. He asserts that private schools have more latitude to express their values.
As Earth Day approaches, State Sen. Lena Taylor, writing in the Milwaukee Courier, pays homage to the late U.S. senator from Wisconsin, Gaylord Nelson. No voice for the environment was louder than his, she says, and that voice lives on to this day.