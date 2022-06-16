If you can get elected to Congress in Wisconsin you can stay there for a long time, writes columnist Steve Walters in an Urban Milwaukee posting. The districts are drawn to so favor the incumbent, that Democrats aren't even fielding candidates this year in the state's 8th and 6th districts, he notes.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, two Small Business Administration officials look beyond Juneteenth, calling for breaking the chains to access capital and achieve real freedom.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel history columnist John Gurda writes about turning 75 and how he feels irrelevant at times, but admits old age has its privileges. We live with an accelerating sense of loss, but it's pointless to grumble about the indignity of aging, he says.
Milwaukee blogger Dan Shafer posts a video interview with the city's new mayor, Cavalier Johnson. The interview covers everything from the stadium freeway controversy to the possibility of the Republican National Convention.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson posts a Brian Strassburg cartoon which depicts the cartoonist's view of Republicans offering strange things to fake gun control. In includes outfitting school children to prevent them from being shot.
Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell, in a MacIver Institute posting, tells of visiting a farmers' market in Ft. Atkinson and finds to his disgust, a drag show that draws big crowds, including children. He notes that people are demanding an end to the shows not only in Fort, but other communities as well.
In a posting on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite, M.D. Kittle contends he has uncovered the cozy relationship between Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Education Association Council. He says an open records request has revealed many email conversations between the two.