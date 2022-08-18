The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild insists the Robin Vos' heave-ho of Michael Gableman was a million dollars tardy. Gableman was an embarrassment from the very moment Vos appointed him to run an election investigation and should have fired him back then, he says.
Political Heat blogger Chris Walker writes that Donald Trump claims he declassified the classified documents recovered by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago this week, but under the Espionage Act that doesn't matter. He points out that taking of government records is a crime regardless of whether they had anything to do with national security.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite renames President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act the Manufacturing Reduction Act. He quotes Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce's Scott Manley who insists that the 15% minimum tax on large corporations will discourage manufacturing.
For the sake of Milwaukee's children, get cops back into Milwaukee schools, urges Mike Nichols of the conservative Badger Institute. He posts a list of police calls to various Milwaukee schools the past year and insists that children are at risk by the actions of some students who need police supervision.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz's solution to get people to take climate change more seriously is to quit talking about. People are fatigued, he claims, while interpreting a new AP poll that shows fewer Americans are personally concerned about climate change.