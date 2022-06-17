Former Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman doesn't know the penalties for contempt of court?, asks an incredulous Ed Heinzelman on Blogging Blue. The irony is that he threatened to jail Wisconsin mayors in his phony election investigation when it's he who may wind up in jail.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's James Causey and David Haynes join in a column asking how much human potential is locked up in prison? They cite the experiences of Marlin Dixon who spent 18 years in prison while one of his childhood friends, David Crowley, went on to become a leading politician in Milwaukee as examples.
Despite the revelations by the Jan. 6 hearings, Wisconsin Republicans are still riling up their base with the big lie, comments the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild. He cites the planned "summit" that backers of the false election claim are planing in the state to underscore his point.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, Bill Lueders asks if a sleepy state office could nix Wisconsin's pick for president. The Republican candidate for secretary of state insists that the job has veto power over a presidential election, Lueders points out.
Also in an Urban Milwaukee column, data wonk Bruce Thompson takes a look at how differing state gun laws impact people like Kyle Rittenhouse, the controversial figure in the Kenosha shootings. The recent gutting of gun laws, led to people like Rittenhouse securing guns, he says.