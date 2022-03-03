Michael Gableman's report on Wisconsin's 2020 election was a hot mess of scatter-shot slanders and threadbare legal theories, writes the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild. State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, who wants the state's Electoral College votes recalled, must have been thrilled, he adds.
The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth suggests that Beloit residents should watch what Republican lawmakers are proposing for Milwaukee schools with more than passing interest. Remember, he says, what begins in Milwaukee often doesn't stop there and similar moves on the Beloit school district could be next.
The Racine Journal Times calls Republican attorney general candidate and former State Rep. Adam Jarchow's rhetoric suggesting Wisconsin hunters should "invade" Canada "stunning and disappointing." He sided with the truck drivers who were protesting Canada's COVID rules, but loose talk about invasion is more than upsetting especially during these times, the paper proclaims.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is buoyed by the success the RINOs (Republicans in Name Only) had against the RITOs (Republicans in Trump Only) during this weeks' primaries in Texas. Turns out the RINOs have sharper tusks than the drinkers of Trump's Kool-Aid thought, he suggests.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman posts what he calls five vile things Donald Trump did to Zelensky and Ukraine that you probably forgot about. Don't forget them, he adds, when Trump and his minions make claims on how they supported Ukraine.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey notes how much the Russian invasion of Ukraine made President Joe Biden's State of the Union address one of the most different in history. Biden used the speech not only to position himself for the 2022 midterms, but to stress the importance of protecting democracy, he writes.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff says Biden's SOTU address tried to hold us together. Perhaps the claim by some Republicans that Biden is weak is starting to change, she adds.
Meanwhile, M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite, wonders if Biden will talk about his "failed energy policies" while visiting Superior. Kittle claims that his environmental extremist allies are trying to tear the country down.