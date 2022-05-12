In an opinion piece for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Barry Burden and Trey Grayson write that Michael Gableman's vendetta over the 2020 election must end before he wreaks havoc on the next one. Burden, a professor of political science at the UW-Madison, and Grayson, a Republican and former two-term Kentucky secretary of state, claim that Gableman has made a mockery of the state's legal systems.
The departure of so many members of the State Legislature is a sure sign of how broken politics are in the state of Wisconsin, claims the Racine Journal Times in an editorial. The atmosphere has become so toxic that many have decided to eschew re-election, the paper says, placing part of the blame on Gov. Tony Evers' constant feuding with Republican legislators.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey, citing the arson at an anti-abortion organization's headquarters and an incident where Dane County's district attorney was threatened, writes we lose something intangible in democracy when violence replaces dialogue.
Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell, in a MacIver Institute blog uses the abortion arson incident to proclaim that terror comes to Madison -- again. He claims that the incident isn't being treated as domestic terrorism, answering his own question by suggesting that's because the target was a pro-life organization.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska contends that the new president of the City Council, Keith Furman, has picked a group of anti-cop alders to serve on its agenda-setting executive committee. He quotes one alder who says he was not picked to be on the committee because he had voted for police body cams.
Business blogger John Torinus rhetorically asks "remember the Walker 2010 jobs pledge?" He discusses how he had a role in Scott Walker's pledge to create 250,000 jobs in his first term, a promise that wasn't achieved. How times have changed, he writes, now that the state's unemployment rate is at an all-time low, job creation is no longer on top of the list.