The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff writes that Wisconsin's "do-nothing" Legislature skips out on Wisconsin schools. She points out that the "full-time" Legislature adjourned, doing nothing about the state's huge surplus, even though 160 state business groups asked that some of it be used to bolster education in the state.
The Racine Journal Times editorializes that it sees some truth in U.S. gun rights advocates claiming that Ukraine has been able to put up a defense against Russia because its citizens, like in the U.S., are armed. But, the paper adds, it wishes that we wouldn't be shooting each other with them.
Milwaukee blogger Dan Shafer posts a column he wrote for Belt Magazine in which he calls the Wisconsin legislative Republicans' voting bills "dangerous attacks on democracy." Even at this late date, he says, many Republicans still refuse to accept the results of the 2020 state election.
In an Empower Wisconsin posting, Chris Reader of the "Institute for Reforming Government" contends that the Democrats' proposal to include a public option with BadgerCare is a bad deal for Wisconsin.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska complains that he can't win with Madison's "liberal" media. He says the State Journal called him a "conservative agitator" in its school board endorsement editorial, dismissing his write-in campaign for incumbent Ali Muldrow's Seat 4.
In a column for the conservative Badger Institute website, Mike Nichols derides efforts to give tax breaks to businesses that advertise in local media. Government shouldn't be in the business of trying to prevent the death of a dying industry, he proclaims.
They can't say they weren't warned, argues Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell in a posting on the MacIver Institute blogsite. Many pointed out Joe Biden's American rescue plan would fuel inflation and now we know they were right, he claims.