The Racine Journal Times editorializes that the citizens of the village of Mount Pleasant, the Racine County community that was to be the home of the Foxconn plant employing 13,000 workers, ought to have input on the length of the village's trustee terms. The paper notes that the village board reversed itself on expanding the terms from two to three years, but says the issue should have gone to a referendum to let the people decide.
The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth laments the trend toward uncivil election campaigning even in local elections. He says it's now commonplace for political opponents at the state and national levels to make attack ads personal, but let's at least preserve some dignity at the local level, he writes.
In a piece for the Wisconsin Conservative Digest, GOP lieutenant governor candidate David King takes on members of his own party for doing everything, even choosing who can vote, to keep themselves in power rather than working to serve the people. He promises to change that as the next lieutenant governor.
M.D. Kittle of the Empower Wisconsin blogsite claims that Gov. Tony Evers' "dysfunctional" Department of Safety and Professional Services is scheduling a "blackout" that will make things even worse. He notes the department won't accept license applications while it switches to an electronic filing system.
Another right-wing voice, Milwaukee radio station talk show host Dan O'Donnell, continues to blames President Joe Biden for soaring inflation just when people are wanting to get out again after the coronavirus pandemic. In a MacIver Institute blog, he labels the state of Biden's administration "Bidenzuela."
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey notes the graphic photographs of the latest mass shooting that occurred this week in the New York subway system. He posts the pictures of people in pain and blood pouring from their wounds and contends that photo journalists need to do more of this to make Americans aware of just how gun mad their country has become.