The Milwaukee Independent's Reggie Jackson writes that the beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis asks the unanswered question of when will police abuse end. He adds that he's tired of writing about police brutality.
The Eau Claire Leader Telegram believes there needs to be a change in federal infrastructure funding. The paper editorializes that the Department of Transportation, for instance, needs to differentiate funds for repairs and new construction instead of putting all the funds in one pot.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman contends the Republicans don't trust Wisconsin's voters and their decision to put advisory referendums on the spring ballot proves it. While they put their own question to a vote, they refused to allow the Democrats to do likewise, he points out.
In a Wisconsin Examiner commentary, Ruth Conniff insists that the Wisconsin budget debate is over what kind of state Wisconsin wants to be. With a record budget surplus, Gov. Tony Evers wants to fix problems with education and the environment, while the GOP wants to continue ignoring them for big tax cuts, she writes.
Conservative Owen Robinson, in his Washington County Daily News column, claims an education reformation is sweeping America. He contends that is school choice and that reformation should continue here in Wisconsin.
On his WisBiz Green blog, Greg Hoffman hails a report that for the first time in 2022, global low-carbon investments matched fossil fuel spending. This is good news in the fight against climate change, he says.