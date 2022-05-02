France's election results are reassuring in troubled times, comments Kenosha News guest columnist Arthur Cyr. The overall result is the institutional stability of France which is important for all of Europe, especially in light of the Russian war with Ukraine, the Carthage College professor writes.
Milwaukee blogger Dan Shafer's take on the latest Marquette University Law School's poll is that voters are disgusted with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and the State Legislature. Vos is approved by just 12% of those polled and even less so by women, Shafer notes.
The Badger Institute's Patrick McIhileran posts a defense of the controversial speciality business courts which have been expanded in Wisconsin. He claims the businesses that use them cite speedier decisions and lower costs and he disputes retired Dane County Judge Richard Niess' contention that it represents two-tiered justice.
In a WisOpinion column, Republican State Sen. Howard Marklein says the increase in state sales tax collections adding even more to the state surplus isn't all good news. He says collections are up because inflation is up as well.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel column, John Gurda has praise for Milwaukee's new mayor, Cavalier Johnson, who, he says blends both change and tradition in the job. He describes Johnson's meteoric rise in the city's political scene.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy wonders if the city's debate over expanding I-94 to the downtown will become an issue in the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate. He notes how candidates Tom Nelson and Mandela Barnes argued over it during a recent radio appearances.