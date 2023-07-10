After six years, the state's deal with Foxconn is still costing Wisconsin taxpayers, writes Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy. Nothing is being manufactured at the Racine County property and even though Microsoft has agreed to purchase part of the property for a data center, there is no guarantee of jobs, he reports.
Public transit advocate Logan Rumbaugh, in a column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Ideas Lab, says that even with relief included in the state's new budget, public transportation in Milwaukee County is still faced with an existential threat.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey is stunned that the UW Badgers football program is spending more than $150,000 to hold a week-long football practice at UW-Platteville to avoid "distractions." This just after the UW complained that GOP cuts to its budget was going to produce a huge deficit. Doesn't look right, even if the money comes from different pots, he notes.
Speaking of the UW cuts, the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram lambastes the GOP legislative majority for using a $32 million cut in the university's DEI initiatives to blackmail the UW. It calls the move one of the worst ways to resolve political disputes.
Tensions between North and South Korea reflect profound realities, writes Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr in an op-ed for the Racine Journal Times and Kenosha News. Cyr explores how the North and South's relationship with the U.S. took dramatically different paths throughout history.
The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth uses a recent dispute in Beloit over the city library's decision to hold a drag show there as an example of how democracy, while messy, works and is still the best form of government.