The Racine Journal Times editorializes that the state ought to return to the old Governmental Accountability Board to supervise its elections, adding that we must not make the election process more partisan as some are trying to do.
Wisconsin Army veteran Jesse Nuese, in a guest column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, explains how he believes the United States can still help its allies in Afghanistan even after we abandoned them last year. He says we need to expedite the special immigrant visa program, but it will take the election of certain politicians to do so.
It's never too early to go negative, proclaims Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska as he promotes GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels' claim that Tony Evers was responsible for the Kenosha riots and the subsequent action by Kyle Rittenhouse's killings of demonstrators.
Retired Kenosha County executive Jim Kreuser, however, insists that the GOP is misleading Wisconsin citizens on Evers' response to the Kenosha riots. Noting that he was there as county exec, he can attest that the state filled every request for the National Guard promptly during that time.
Wisconsin Republicans are in trouble, adds columnist Bill Kaplan. In a WisOpinion column, Kaplan notes the party is divided on the eve of the coming elections, and despite all of Trump's missteps and the false election claims, the party's candidates are still clinging to him to their peril.
The Badger Insitute's Mike Nichols contends there are other numbers than just what the polls are showing. He insists that the student loan forgiveness benefits 58% of loans to students now making more than $111,000 a year and the $5 billion projected state budget surplus is likely to go away.