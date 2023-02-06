In another push for a flat income tax rate in Wisconsin, the conservative Badger Institute's Mike Nichols is enamored at the number of Wisconsinites who bask in Florida's low tax climate. More than 7,000 wealthy state residents migrated to Florida this past year, not only for the sun, but the low taxes.
Speaking of Florida, blogger Dave Cieslewicz writes that the state's governor, Ron DeSantis, is right about woke. He says he's glad that the governor took on the College Board's proposed African American AP study course, insisting that the fourth unit in the course was slanted with left leaning authors.
Meanwhile, Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson contends that children are on the front line in DeSantis' culture war on education. He calls attention to book bans and a recent story that teachers have been told to hide their books or face prosecution.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says that the ousting of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Commitee is nothing more than racism on display in new Speaker Kevin McCarthy's House.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska contends that Supreme Court candidate Dan Kelly is showing how to lose an election with his statement that if he loses the conservative nomination to Jennifer Dorow, he will not endorse her in the April election. Isn't that how Republicans ceded the governorship to Tony Evers?, he asks.