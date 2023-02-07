The flat tax plan is going nowhere, predicts the Racine Journal Times in an editorial that tells legislators to look at other way to reduce taxes in Wisconsin. The paper notes that Gov. Tony Evers has pledged to veto a flat tax that even if enacted would leave the state $5 billion short on revenues.
In a WisOpinion posting, columnist Bill Kaplan says Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy are engaged in a game of Russian roulette with their stance to not increase the debt limit. Johnson won't even proclaim what it is he wants cut in return, Kaplan points out, but notes how Social Security and Medicare have long been in his sights.
It's not for the first time that Wisconsin has been named by the Justice Department for being the sources of many illegal firearms confiscated by Chicago police, writes Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. We need to know this, Humphrey blogs, and consider what we can do.
Milwaukee blogger Dan Shafer puts the finger directly on the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty for fanning the flames last fall at the Kiel, Wis., school district that led to everything from threats to school board members to bomb threats at the high school. Shafer points to a Wisconsin Center for investigative Journalism report that exposed WILL's role in the right-wing culture war that is now being met with a backlash among the city's residents.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel guest column, David Deshpande, a medical student who has been working with a private ambulance firm, writes Milwaukee ambulance services need more than Band-Aids to prevent disaster. Tight municipal budgets and staffing issues have strained the system's ability to respond, he insists.
Milwaukee State Rep. Lakeisha Myers says red light camera enforcement deserves the green light. In a Milwaukee Courier column, Myers insists that something has be done about reckless driving in her city and changing state law to allow cameras is one way to combat it.
And, on the light side, blogger Bill Stokes says he has become aware that the historically accepted social trend of men hanging around taverns is being replaced by women hanging around wineries in today's America. This is a big improvement for the human condition, he claims, because women in wineries don't resort to shouting boasts and fist fights as men in taverns have been wont to do.