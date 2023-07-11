The Racine Journal Times is wondering if fireworks are fading away. In an editorial, the paper notes the number of localities that opted to use drones instead of fireworks to observe the Fourth. It sees this as a trend that is likely to catch on despite the nostalgic alure of fireworks.
The conservative Badger Institute's Mike Nichols blogs that Wisconsin needs an explicit constitutional amendment to rein in gubernatorial goofiness. Legislators need to start the process to do away with the governor's line items vetoes promptly, he declares.
Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff observes that legislative Republicans, who trashed more than 500 items from Gov. Evers' proposed budget, are now having a fit over his action on 51 budgetary items. She adds that Evers' vetoes are more appealing to the public and that is what she suspects has the GOP leaders so angry.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska accuses The Capital Times' John Nichols of indulging in class warfare in his column accusing Robin Vos of championing oligarchy. He complains how little tax relief was in the budget after Gov. Tony Evers' vetoes.
It's time to end the national divide over trans youth and stand with parents and needed health and medical care for children, writes Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. He insists we need to speak out about the disinformation that has been aimed at and is hurting trans families.
Recombobulation Area blogger Dan Shafer has five takeaways from the recent Marquette University Law School poll. Among them is that Tony Evers is a popular governor and the GOP bench to run against incumbent U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin is quite thin.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz, calling himself an apostate Democrat, dismisses arguments that ageism is behind the argument that Joe Biden is too old to run for president again. It's not ageism, the blogger contends, but reality.