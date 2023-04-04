Doctors have raised their voices to oppose going back to 1849 on a woman's right to her reproductive health, notes columnist Bill Kaplan in a WisOpinion posting. He cities the American Medical Association's criticism of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and asks state voters to elect Janet Protasiewicz in today's balloting.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska predicts that Dane County will decide today's court race. He says that's why Daniel Kelly visited the county for the second time last weekend, hoping to cut into the blue county's margin.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy focuses on the race for the Milwaukee-based District 1 of the Court of Appeals where Scott Walker-appointed judge William Brash, a Dan Kelly-linked conservative, is being opposed by a liberal, Sara Geenen. He notes many of Brash' donors are Kelly's donors as well.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz sees the Donald Trump indictment as a gift for his fellow Republican challengers. He maintains that the likes of Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence and Nikki Haley can have it both ways, complaining the indictment is politically-motivated, but not having to point out Trump's illegalities themselves.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's James Causey pays a visit to Milwaukee barber shops to determine if basketball great and ESPN announcer Jalen Rose is right that Black men should pay a minimum of $100 for a haircut. He finds out $100 haircuts are rare in his city.