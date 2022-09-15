The Racine Journal Times believes that false promises led to the student loan crisis and that needs to be fixed going forward. Too many young people were led to believe that going to college guaranteed good wages, but that often didn't materialize. Many young people are more suited for two-year tech schools and we need to make that a viable option, the paper editorializes.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff comments on Sen. Ron Johnson's push to ban abortion. Like on the same-sex marriage bill sponsored by his colleague Tammy Baldwin, Johnson is being cagey on whether he supports or opposes Sen. Lindsey Graham's abortion ban bill, she writes. But, she notes, he's already championed similar bills to Graham's in recent years so he isn't kidding anyone.
Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell, in a MacIver Institute blog post, contends that a Milwaukee get-out-the-vote initiative is a mess designed to juice Democratic vote turnout in November.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite contends that Gov. Tony Evers has delivered pain to small businesses in the state. He asserts that Evers' early lock down on the COVID pandemic hurt small businesses in Wisconsin.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Rep. LaKeisha Myers talks about another pain, that suffered by victims of domestic abuse and the historic judicial silencing of women.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska laments the reduction in comics in the print edition of the Wisconsin State Journal, reminiscing how when as a kid his father once read him the comics in the daily newspaper. He asks if we are being weened off the print newspaper, pushing readers to go online instead.