The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild writes that Wisconsin's false electors are now on the hot seat. He notes the lawsuit that has been filed against the ten who submitted an alternative to Wisconsin's electoral college votes declaring Donald Trump the winner of the presidential election in Wisconsin.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson says that late-term abortions change voters' views, but there are few performed after 16 weeks. He outlines how polling shows that views have changed dramatically in recent years and the issue could be pivotal in this fall's elections.
Regarding Robin Vos' broadside over the hiring of Jennifer Mnookin as new UW-Madison chancellor, blogger Dave Cieslewicz says that Vos is hardly a good judge of talent. He's the one, after all, who hired Michael Gableman to conduct a probe of the 2020 elections, he notes.
Business blogger John Torinus questions whether Wisconsin needs another hospital merger. Could someone explain how the pending merger between Advocate-Aurora Health of Milwaukee and Chicago with North Carolina's Atrium Health help individuals and businesses in Wisconsin?, he asks.
Milwaukee Independent's Reggie Jackson discusses the lessons from the recent downtown Milwaukee shootings. Milwaukee police and elected officials can't combat this on their own, he writes. It requires all of Milwaukee's neighborhoods to get involved.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey notes that the man who purchased the rifle Kyle Rittenhouse's used to kill two protesters in Kenosha has been arrested for causing mayhem in Kenosha and avoiding police. If only he can get the same judge that Rittenhouse had in his trial, he should be in great shape, Humphrey suggests.
Blogging Blue's Zach Wisniewski wonders if 3rd District Republican candidate Derrick Van Orden will return the campaign contributions he received from casino magnate Steve Wynn, now that Wynn's been accused of being a Chinese agent.
In a study of the new Republican-designed redistricting, Milwaukee blogger Dan Shafer declares that its gerrymandered even worse than the one the party produced in 2011. Wauwatosa is the prime example, he declares.