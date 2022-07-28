In a column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and other USA Today/Wisconsin newspapers, Norman Eisen and Mel Barnes are happy a lawsuit has been filed in Wisconsin against the fake ten Electoral College electors who sent ballots to Vice President Mike Pence for the Jan. 6th certification procedure. They need to be held accountable, the two argue.
Writing on WisOpinion, Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wickler contends the Republican war on reproductive health is just beginning. He cites GOP campaign rhetoric that calls for adding even more restrictions on abortion rights than the exisiting 1849 statute that has been revived by the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.
In a Kenosha News commentary, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr declares that Joe Biden's Middle East trip was promising in context. Cyr explores the history of U.S. presidents' relations with Israel and other Mideast countries and how the Biden trip fits in.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey recommends author Rick Perlstein's books to gain an understanding of what really happened to the Republican Party and white resentments that have impacted the United States.
More low bail leads to more dead bodies, contends M.D. Kittle on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite. He cites a recent Milwaukee shooting perpetrated by a man with a lengthy criminal record who was out on bail.