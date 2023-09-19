Norman Eisen, senior fellow at the Brookings Institute writes in a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Ideas Lab column that Robin Vos' threats to impeach Janet Protasiewicz is meritless. Eisen, considered an expert on impeachment, says Vos' threat is unjustified under any standard.
Noting that Wisconsin's Robin Vos once stood with U.S. Sen. John McCain, columnist Bill Kaplan asks if the Assembly speaker wants to go down in history as a political hack. Kaplan remembers how Vos served on McCain's campaign committee back in 2008, but is now blackmailing Protasiewicz to recuse herself in a gerrymandering case before the court.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey takes a look at last week and presents a detailed description of what far-right conservatives have been up to. It includes former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee warning that if Donald Trump loses the 2024 election, it will be the last one decided by ballots rather than bullets.
In a WisOpinion column, Wisconsin Secretary of Transportation Craig Thompson writes that improving transportation in the state keeps Wisconsin agriculture competitive. Farmers depend on trucking to get their products to market and that demands good roads and safe bridges, he adds.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is delighted at Mitt Romney's defense of "normal" Republicans in announcing he won't run for reelection in '24. He uses excerpts from Romney's interview with the Atlantic to call out the electon deniers and Donald Trump backers.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman insists that reporters should ask Donald Trump at every campaign interview if you win the 2024 presidential election, where will you be on Jan. 21, 2029?