Citing the recent incident in a small Wisconsin community where a man was arrested when he suggested he had a pipe bomb to throw into a crowd at a local festival, the Eau Claire Leader Telegram reminds readers that if they see something, say something. Authorities say a single witness did say something, which helped lead to the man's apprehension.
In a Beloit Daily News column, Retired Rock County Judge R. Alan Bates writes that Tuesday's primary offers a civics lesson. He notes that lies about the 2020 election and the shocking riots at the U.S. Capitol the following Jan. 6th show just how fragile our democracy is. He urges citizens to take careful looks at the candidates and then go vote to protect the nation's democracy.
In a Kenosha News column, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr comments on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan and the role it plays in the history of the area. Despite the rhetoric it's important to note that Taiwan and mainland China continue to cooperate on many fronts, he writes.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska has no sympathy for Alex Jones, who has just been ordered to pay $4.1 million to the parents of two of the children killed at Sandy Hook elementary school. You have to ask what kind of a man would add misery on grieving parents, he asks, adding that unfortunately it has made him millions doing so.
Blogger Bill Stokes, meanwhile, suggests that Jones has been thrown into the daily news dumpster joining other denial and conspiracy garbage. Unfortunately, it really is starting to smell bad, he contends.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson wonders if Wisconsin will see a "don't say gay" law and a crackdown on public schools that teach history. He points to recent lawsuits in Oklahoma as an example of how this is spreading.
In his Wisconsin Spotlight blog, right-wing commentator M.D. Kittle praises Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson for demanding answers from the Internal Revenue Service and why there is such a backlog in getting refunds to taxpayers, including thousands in Wisconsin.
State Rep. Lakeisha Myers, writing in the Milwaukee Courier, expresses her disappointment that Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum will be replacing Miller Coors as the venue's main beer with Budweiser products. She complains that ever since Miller Coors was purchased by a South African corporation it has pulled back its Wisconsin promotions, including giving up naming rights to what was Miller Park.