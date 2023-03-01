Columnist Steve Walters asks if Gov. Tony Evers' tax break plan is a shell game as many Republicans claim. In a piece that runs on Urban Milwaukee, he doesn't directly answer the question, but goes into detail on how Evers' cuts are tempered with increases for others.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey writes that the revelations that Fox News deliberately lied to its viewers in order to hang onto its ratings and profits flies directly in the face of what Thomas Jefferson and the founders of the U.S. desired for the new nation.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel guest column, Patrick McIlheran, the policy director of the conservative Badger Institute, contends there's a simple fix to the funding of school choice programs in the state. Have the Legislature return choice funding directly to the state instead of putting it on the local school districts' property taxes, he writes.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska lists a number of supposedly science tested policies that he claims have since been proven wrong, including the British report that masks didn't help contain the Covid virus. The science is settled again, he asserts.
Conservative columnist Richard Moore laments that the Republicans are no longer talking about repealing the state's income tax like they did only a few months ago. He says that's the best idea to actually reform the state's taxes, adding that the flat tax the GOP is now talking about isn't the answer.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff claims that enslaved workers are making your breakfast. She notes the New York Times' recent expose on how migrant teenagers are being exploited by American businesses and suggests that it's happening in Wisconsin, too.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, former lieutenant governor and candidate for governor Mandela Barnes announces his endorsement of Janet Protasiewicz for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.