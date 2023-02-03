In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel guest column, Danny Xiao, the president of the American Society of Civil Engineers, praises Gov. Tony Evers for highlighting infrastructure during his state of the state address. The state's infrastructure merits a weak "c" grade, he writes, and its crucial that the state attend to its roads and bridges.
The Beloit Daily News isn't as impressed with the governor's speech, chiding him for proposing to spend too much more on public education which, the paper claims, has been failing our children. But, it also chides Republicans for dismissing Evers' ideas out of hand. That's no way to govern, the editorial says.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign publishes director Matt Rothschild's testimony before the Wisconsin Elections Commission Thursday in which he tells commissioner Robert Spindell to resign for his outrageous behavior in bragging about holding down the vote.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy suggests that the new Republican chair, Brian Schimming, isn't the back-to-normal Republican that The Capital Times editorialized he was. Murphy points out that for one, he was a defender of Spindell when he posed as one of the ten fake Electoral College voters in an effort to disrupt the 2020 election.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is aghast at the results of the UW student survey that showed a healthy number of students don't believe "offensive" speakers should be allowed on campus. That's the problem with speech today, he maintains.
On the lighter side, blogger Bill Stokes has some choice things to say about technology and the demands it imposes on older folks like himself. It reminds him of an uncle who when he drove his first car kept yelling "whoa" for the machine to stop.