Dan Shafer, in his Recombobulation Area blog, insists that Tony Evers' state of the state speech focused on needed action the state needs to take, not divisive partisanship. He clearly offered common ground with the Legislature, he adds.
But, the conservative bloggers weren't impressed. M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite contends that Gov. Tony Evers' state of the state address signals big spending ahead. The question is, he adds, is whether conservatives in the Legislature will hold the line.
On the MacIver Institute blog post, Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell complains that Evers couldn't utter the word crime in his speech. O'Donnell contends that increased crime in Milwaukee is Evers' fault.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz, meanwhile, sees the speech as progress toward a new relationship between Evers and legislative Republicans. Evers clearly took pains to not rile Speaker Robin Vos and his colleagues during the speech, Cieslewicz claims.
On his blogsite, the Badger Bubbler, Sam Hagedorn insists that Black and brown voters in Milwaukee are fleeing the Democratic Party. He claims that for too long they've been guilty of empty rhetoric and then not doing anything to fulfill their campaign promises.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says the United State is correct to supply Abrams tanks to the Ukrainians. Vladimir Putin needs a reality check, the blogger maintains.
Public policy Prof. Jeffrey Sommers, in a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel guest column, writes that with inflation falling, the Federal Reserve should be able to back off on further interest rate hikes. There is no need for further interest boosts which serve to hurt working people.