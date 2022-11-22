It's time for compromise between Democrat Tony Evers and the Republican Legislature says the Racine Journal Times in an editorial. No one wants four more years of intransigence, it adds, insisting that the two antagonists need to talk to each other for the benefit of the state's citizens.
Columnist Bill Kaplan comments on the this month's elections, pointing out how they upended history. In a WisOpinion column, he laments the loss of Mandela Barnes and Derrick Van Orden's win in the Third District. The Democrats really do have a rural problem, he proclaims.
In a Kenosha News guest column, UW System President Jay Rothman writes that political polarization is occurring on college campuses just as in the rest of the country. But, he believes there's no better place than a university to rededicate ourselves to civil discourse.
In a column for the conservative Badger Institute blog, Ike Brannon contends that Wisconsin residents could endure increased health care costs if if pharmacy benefit managers are constrained.
Right-wing Washington County Daily News columnist and blogger Owen Robinson believes that we'll never get the world back to normal unless we reduce the role of government. He claims that it's become to intrusive on our lives.