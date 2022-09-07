In a Kenosha News column, Kenosha County Board chair Gabe Nudo disputes former County Exec Jim Kreuser's contention that Tony Evers came to the city's aid during the 2021 riot. Nudo claims the governor failed to act quickly as he should have and should now be voted out of office.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy notes that Tim Michels has called for "pitchforks and torches" to counter recent ads and reports of his contributions to anti-abortion groups and churches that are anti-gay. The columnist adds that the gubernatorial candidate has attacked the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for reporting the contributions.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor points to Jackson, Miss., to explain how systemic racism failed to protect the mostly Black city from a failed infrastructure. She worries that the same inequities are alive and well right here in Wisconsin.
In a column for Isthmus, Ruth Conniff contends the recent Marquette University Law School poll shows Mandela Barnes has strength with the state's independent voters. The fight for the independent vote could well bring big surprises this November, she writes.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson writes that Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels will win his fight against critical race theory in our schools because there is, in fact, none of it.