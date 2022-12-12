Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson examines how Democratic are Wisconsin's smaller cities. Across the state, he discovers, those cities are always vote for Democrats more than the rest of the counties in which they are located.
The Milwaukee County Board's Marcelia Nicholson and City Ald. Jose Perez team up on a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel column to insist that the city needs a long-term fiscal solution. They insist that the wok they have done soliciting ideas and holding hearings shows that it can be done.
In a column for the Racine Journal Times and the Kenosha News, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr praises America's vital French connection. The visit by Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron last week reestablished the essential relationships the two countries have had for centuries, he points out, even if they sometimes fray.
The conservative Badger Institute's Mike Nichols claims to have shot down another liberal canard -- that the state's GDP doesn't really matter. He says that a new book by the Institute's visiting fellow, Andrew Hanson, shows that it is still the number one statistic to predict the health of the economy.
On the lighter side, blogger Bill Stokes has some choice comments for the state of today's auto industry. Seems cars do much too much, he declares, remembering the days when old pick-ups and run-down sedans served just fine.