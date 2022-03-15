Columnist Bill Kaplan is worried that escalation in Ukraine could lead to nuclear war. In a WisOpinion posting, the columnist agrees with Washington Post's David Ignatius that “our hearts tell us to intervene, whatever the danger … but our heads should counsel caution." He chides Wisconsin GOP congressman Mike Gallagher for his hawkish comments on the war.
Legislators need to use caution before adding more school mandates, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. There already are four proposals pending that would add curriculum requirements, the paper points out, and each one would require local school boards to come up with the resources.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign points out that one of Rebecca Kleefisch's campaign donors is a convicted tax evader. The contributor who has funneled $700 to Kleefisch's gubernatorial bid is Mary Lavine, who failed to report earnings from vending machines to the IRS, the WDC discloses.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is appalled at the number of American conspiracists who excuse Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. These people subscribe to any conspiracy theory if it's stupid and crazy enough, he writes.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey calls the U.S. Supreme Court's decision reinstating the death penalty for the Boston Marathon bomber "wrong and immoral." He finds it interesting that the same justices who oppose abortion are the first to resort to the death penalty.