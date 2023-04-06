The Wisconsin Supreme Court race clearly shows the need for campaign finance reform, argues the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild. He explains how the U.S. Supreme Court's Citizens United decision has made that difficult, but sees a plan devised by State Sen. Chris Larson as a start to throttle unlimited spending.
The ground just shifted in Wisconsin, proclaims Milwaukee blogger Dan Shafer over Tuesday's election results. He sees Janet Protasiewicz's win signaling the end of the Scott Walker era that has gripped the state for a decade.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska says he was sorry to see defeated court candidate Dan Kelly lash out at Janet Protasiewicz during his concession speech. And, he himself concedes, Madison is now "Boss Satya's" town. But, aaargh, he adds, woke won Tuesday's balloting.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy posts a list of 17 winners and losers, besides the candidates, in this week's voting. He includes abortion rights advocates as winners and Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce as losers, along with former governor, Scott Walker.
Microsoft's proposal to buy some of the land that was being saved for the Foxconn development in Mt. Pleasant needs full vetting, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. Like Foxconn, the tech giant's plan to develop a billion dollar data center, is lacking in detail, the paper says, and needs to be examined further before doing any celebrating.